Troll Tried To Give Symone Sanders Style Advice And Got Shut All The Way Down

Former press secretary for Bernie Sanders and CNN commentator Symone Sanders is one of few Black women in heavy rotation on cable news. Her analysis is sharp, witty and provocative, but some people can’t seem to get over her looks. Some trolls even go as far to give Sanders fashion advice — as if she needs it. One person learned the hard way, don’t come for Symone unless she comes for you, whether it’s on CNN or Twitter.

SEE ALSO: White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’ Facebook Page And Profited Over Six Figures

See the question and comment below that Symone received.

There are countless women on television who are decked out in all types of glamour on television. Why is Symone being questioned? You know the answer to that question as does Ms. Sanders. In a classy takedown, the Oklahoma native wrote. “I’m fully aware that when I show up curvy, with a low cut, a bold lip, an oversized bow, amazing nails & a chilling analysis…people don’t know how to take it. B/c I am not ‘supposed’ to be able to give you solid political commentary with a bedazzled nail right?” She also added, “I have no problem showing up authentically as Symone and delivering. The problem is most of y’all aren’t comfortable. Some of y’all keep showing up as K. Ashely when your name is really Keisha.”

See some of her responses below:

When someone tells me my nails, the dress or blouse I wore or my hair is “unprofessional,” I find what they are really saying is it is out of the norm for what they are used to seeing on cable news. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 7, 2018

B4 my 1st contract, I had an agent tell me I wasn’t “palatable enough for cable tv” & another said I needed voice lessons because I didn’t “sound professional enough.” Translation: I didn’t look or sound like any of the women they were used to seeing on tv. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 7, 2018

*spoler alert* there aren’t a lot of black women on cable news. 🤭🤫 — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 7, 2018

Thank you, Symone. Whether or not that troll knows it, having Ms. Sanders slaying it on television as her authentic self inspires so many other up and coming commentaries to do the same. To read the full thread, click here.

Watch one of Symone’s most famous moments in the video below.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s How Much Devonte Hart’s Parents Reportedly Profited From Adopting Black Children

Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Too Ratchet And Ignorant For Angela Rye

Donald Trump Is Black America’s ‘What’s Now’ Problem