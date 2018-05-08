Southwest Airlines Plane Hit Coming Into BWI Airport

A Southwest Airlines plane coming into BWI Airport from Fort Lauderdale was hit by a pickup truck hit early Monday morning.
According to FOX45, passengers on the flight were not injured. The plane was pulling into its gate when the incident occurred.
