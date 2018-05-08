Watch: Adrienne Houghton Lets Us In On Her Affordable Drug Store Makeup Must-Haves

The Real’s Adrienne Houghton always nails a simple, natural makeup look–especially when she’s on set with the rest of her cast. The host, singer, dancer, and more just started her own Youtube channel called All Things Adrienne, where she gets into how she makes everything in her life glam without completely breaking the bank. She explains that she’s all about making things stylish and beautiful in a way that’s both easy and accessible.

In her latest video, Mrs. Houghton takes us through her everyday makeup tutorial. Not only do we get to see Adrienne’s tips and tricks to applying a flawless face, but she also does a haul of her top 10 affordable, drugstore makeup products. If these items that you can find at your local CVS for under $10 are good enough to wear on TV, then that’s saying something!

Check out her video to find out Adrienne’s tips and tricks for an affordable makeup look, and look out for her new episodes of All Things Adrienne every Tuesday.

