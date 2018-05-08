You Good Bro? Jaheim Is Looking A Little Different These Days

Singers like Jaheim hold a special place in the Black community. He’s sort of like everyone’s cousin from Jersey that can sing.
But we haven’t really seen Jah since Black Twitter roasted him to flames for showing his behind at Whitney Houston‘s funeral, or for his anointed and bless-ed new hair style.
However, a video of the singer recently resurfaced on social media and um, let’s just say someone should make sure that he’s good.
Now, we ain’t saying that Jah is out here tripping, but you gotta admit — his energy seems a little eery, judging by his Instagram.
Or maybe he’s just a hotep now.
Either way, we should reach out to our cousin and see if he’s good. Our community can’t afford another Bow Wow or Kanye situation.