You Good Bro? Jaheim Is Looking A Little Different These Days

Singers like Jaheim hold a special place in the Black community. He’s sort of like everyone’s cousin from Jersey that can sing.

Though he sounds congested and makes music solely for family reunions and barbecues, I'm here for Jaheim. — Marley Monroe 💭 (@Marley__Monroe) August 7, 2016

Jaheim makes "that family dollar pregnancy test is lying on me" music — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 3, 2013

But we haven’t really seen Jah since Black Twitter roasted him to flames for showing his behind at Whitney Houston‘s funeral, or for his anointed and bless-ed new hair style.

However, a video of the singer recently resurfaced on social media and um, let’s just say someone should make sure that he’s good.

Now, we ain’t saying that Jah is out here tripping, but you gotta admit — his energy seems a little eery, judging by his Instagram.

Or maybe he’s just a hotep now.

Either way, we should reach out to our cousin and see if he’s good. Our community can’t afford another Bow Wow or Kanye situation.

