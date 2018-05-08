Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

You Good Bro? Jaheim Is Looking A Little Different These Days

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Nelly Performs on 'Good Morning America' 2004 Summer Concert

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Singers like Jaheim hold a special place in the Black community. He’s sort of like everyone’s cousin from Jersey that can sing.

But we haven’t really seen Jah since Black Twitter roasted him to flames for showing his behind at Whitney Houston‘s funeral, or for his anointed and bless-ed new hair style.

Jacksonville FL I am very happy to be here #EddieMurphy

A post shared by Jaheim (@officialjaheim) on

 

However,  a video of the singer recently resurfaced on social media and um, let’s just say someone should make sure that he’s good.

 

Now, we ain’t saying that Jah is out here tripping, but you gotta admit — his energy seems a little eery, judging by his Instagram.

 

Or maybe he’s just a hotep now.

 

Either way, we should reach out to our cousin and see if he’s good. Our community can’t afford another Bow Wow or Kanye situation.

via GIPHY

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now