Meek Mill, Beyonce, And Backflips in Jail

Most of us would likely do backflips to just stand next to Beyonce, now if Beyonce name drops us in a song, there is no telling what would happen. Meek Mill, who has been recently been set free, heard the DJ Khaled track featuring Jay-Z, Future, and Beyonce to hear Beyonce name drop the rapper and actually endorse his release. The result? Meek says he did a backflip off the toilet. While there is no footage of course from jail, we can enjoy this video of Meek performing flips while free.

