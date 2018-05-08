Truth Or Dare: Find Out The Last Celeb To Slide In Bridget Kelly’s DMs

Nothing is off limits when you sign up for a game of truth or dare!

Bridget Kelly and Sevyn Streeter did just that when they stopped by the Hello Beautiful studio for Games N’ Gab. Despite each having a ‘plead the 5th pom’ to forgo telling a truth or doing a dare, neither used them.

Check out the video above as the two prank call Sevyn’s Mom, sorry Mama Streeter, send out an embarrassing tweet which was directed at the last celeb that slid into Bridget’s DMs, and more.

Find out how it all went down on the latest episode of Games N’ Gab.

