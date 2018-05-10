Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

NSFW: This Girl’s Erotic Diary Entry Would Have DJ Khaled Running For The Hills

Hilarious.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

We have a feeling, this is a reality DJ Khaled would never want to come face to face with. Press play for the most hilarious diary entry ever…because who doesn’t like Almond Joys?

dj khaled

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

Continue reading 13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now