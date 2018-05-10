NSFW: This Girl’s Erotic Diary Entry Would Have DJ Khaled Running For The Hills

We have a feeling, this is a reality DJ Khaled would never want to come face to face with. Press play for the most hilarious diary entry ever…because who doesn’t like Almond Joys?
13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King
1. Khaled, Trina, and Fat Joe in 2006.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Back in the early 2000s, Khaled was the DJ for Terror Squad.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. "We the Best."Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. TS circa 2004.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Throwback Remy and Khaled.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Brothers. Major Key.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. What a difference a decade makes.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Cloth Talk.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Khaled and Akon hit up 106 & Park back in the day.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. They don't want you to be happy.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. Khaled and Boosie in '08.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Giving major keys to Flava Flav.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Cash Money meets Cloth King.Source:Getty 13 of 13
