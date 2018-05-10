Angie Ange Hot Topic: Spotify Muting R. Kelly?? The Team Weighs In With Ange [Listen]

Spotify announced today that it would be taking R. Kelly’s music off of its playlists and not promoting his music as part of their new hate content and hateful conduct policy. This in response to the #muteRkelly movement that has been gaining traction. While Spotify says they would not take his music of its platform because they do not censor artists’ work, they will not support artists who do not support their values. See the article below and listen to the conversation Angie Ange had with our online editor from Chicago JR Bang and Dominique the Diva!

#Spotify Removes #RKelly Music From Its Playlists As Part of New Hate Content & Hateful Conduct Policy https://t.co/5j8p6dH8oA pic.twitter.com/tCa5HkIeQs — Pump It Up Magazine (@pumpitupmag) May 10, 2018

Take a listen to our conversation about muting R. Kelly.

