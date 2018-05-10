LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo Movement For Us Too?

The #MeToo movement has led to widespread awareness of sexual assault victims in Hollywood, while also shedding a light on the every day women who’ve suffered sexual abuse. 10 years before the hashtag became mainstream, a Black woman, Tarana Burke, created it to encourage woman of color to share their story. While Tarana gave the movement a name and purpose, it seems #MeToo has grown into a phrase that isn’t inclusive of Black women.

On this episode of ‘Listen To Black Women,’ our hosts Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Allison McGevna dissect how the current iteration of the movement ignores the voices of Black women.

