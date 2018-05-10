Baltimore City Police Chief Charged For Failing To Pay Taxes

Baltimore’s Top Cop has come under fire. According to Fox 45, Baltimore Police Chief, Darryl De Sousa has been hit with federal charges for failing to pay his taxes. According to the report, De Sousa “willfully” failed to pay taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015 despite being a salaried employee of the Baltimore City Police Department.
For each count he faces a fine of $25,000 each and a year in jail. He reamins under investigation for other federal charges as well.
