GlobalGrindInfluencer: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal Style & Instagram Success

DevanOnDeck is certainly leaving his mark in the world.
The 31-year-old art director, branding coach, and style guru has not only made a name for himself on Instagram with over 186k followers, but he’s now expanding to YouTube.
[swipe ⇨] Influencer SECRETS Your Fav Blogger Won't Tell You -⚡️LINK IN BIO⚡️- ⠀ Warning, this is one of those videos where I do HELLA talking 😂 but I'm dropping GEMS on achieving REAL influence and building community around the things you care most about💎 ⠀ This video is for anyone creator, business or entrepreneur that is tired of going in circles on social media
His videos range from “Top 5 Sneaker Collection” to how to take a bomb photo on IG with only a few minor tweaks.
Devan champions himself on being real with his followers, and as a husband, anime aficionado and go-to guy for creative professionals, his authenticity seems to be working out.
Not executing your ideas because someone may "steal" your concept is a copout & comes from a place of fear ⠀ 𝙄𝙛 𝙄 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙄 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙢𝙮 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙏𝙪𝙗𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙮'𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙣𝙤𝙬 ⠀ Be confident in your vision and execute it with maximum effort. Courage makes room for more brilliant moments 💡
If you want to have major influence in your field, Devan has the secret and it might not be what you think. Check out our talk below!
Can you explain what you were doing around the time you got started on Instagram…then getting to where you are today.
2013 is when I started seeing the true potential of Instagram as a tool to communicate with other creators and companies that I aligned with. At the time, I was a behind-the-scenes digital content creator for up-and-coming menswear & sneaker brands.
That body of work led to a position as a very early employee of Snapchat, where I specialized in Men’s Fashion & Los Angeles Coverage. I built relationships with high-level men’s fashion labels and influencers — all while continuing to grow my personal brand on Instagram.
Do you feel like you’ve “arrived” in any way as far as your style?
Not at all, my personal style is ever-evolving, though I do stick to certain principles. I’d describe my personal style as smart-casual; somewhere between dapper and street. I own more trousers than denim, yet 95% of my footwear are sneakers.
Swipe SLOWLY ⇨ tutorial for this ⚡️LINK IN BIO⚡️ ⠀ notice how there's NO BREAK when you swipe⁉️ this SEAMLESS edit only takes 5 minutes 🤘🏾 ⠀ This is actually far from a "new" Instagram trick, but I've literally gotten over 10 DM's about this in the past 2 weeks 😅
Describe your feelings or thought process when you first decided to include anime in your fashion posts?
I got bored with the status quo and boring format that you see on the gram; where everyone’s a perfect billboard with no personality.
With this inspiration in mind, I just started opening up more about who I am and my interests. I literally have no other hobbies outside of watching anime, and it’s even bled into my content seamlessly. Embracing my true self and being fearless in displaying that is the key to connecting with others and overall peace of mind.
[sound on] THIS IS A TRUE STORY ⇩ ⠀ Clearly I'm an artist, but my first hero was MJ 🏀 (like most kids in the 90's) The only problem? I'm TRASH at basketball 😂 only ever good enough to ride the bench all season. ⠀ The upside though, is that hoops introduced me to Sneaker Culture & I fell in love instantly! The same love has inspired much of the work that moved me to Los Angeles and change my life forever 🙌🏾 ⠀ So even when I'm my most dapper, I'm still wearing sneakers… After all, its the spark that started it all💥
Top 3 animes?
Death Note, Fullmetal Alchemist (Brotherhood), and Ergo Proxy
Any advice for people out there still confused on what they want to do in life?
Don’t rush yourself to have it all figured out in your 20’s. Don’t let the Internet fool you like everyone has perfect lives, because we don’t. Embrace whatever timing is meant for you and always stay true to your interests; not someone else’s dream.