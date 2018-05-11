Whose Girl Is This And Where Are Lil Tay’s Parents?

*Update: May 11, 2018* We found Lil Tay’s parents and apparently her stunts and shows have gotten her mom fired from her real estate job. Welp! That’s enough of that!

[Original Post: April 17, 2018] The internet is confused by 9-year-old viral sensation Lil Tay. She’s been around for a year or two now, flaunting money and talking reckless, but in a recent video where she was involved in a melee between viral star turned rapper Bhad Bhabie and fellow viral star, Whoa Vicky, people have regained interest.

Lil Tay’s videos normally center around the grade schooler cursing up a storm talking about how rich she is. Most people want to know where her parents are and why they condone such nonsense but it’s clear someone exploiting the little girl for social media clout. She’s in need of some discipline and it’s possible her parents are too.

Lmao he got me rollin pic.twitter.com/O6LcBR5aS2 — not here to debate you weirdos (@stillnegusbee) April 16, 2018

Hit the flip for more Lil Tay videos and when you’re done, call CPS because she’s clearly not being cared for.

