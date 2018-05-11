Young Thug Says He & Future Have Tattoos of Each Other’s Names

A few years ago Future and Young Thug were entangled in some social media beef that people thought would lead to some bodily harm being distributed at some point in time, but luckily the two not only squashed their beef but even put out a mixtape together, Super Slimey. Now Young Thug blew up the spot and in an interview with Spotify admitted that he and Future’s love for each other has taken them so far as to have each others name’s tattooed on their persons. Huh?! What part of the game is this?

Speaking on Future, Thugger out of left field said “Man, me and this n*gga got each other’s names tatted on us. That’s how we feel. It’s forever.”

Ummm… we have questions now. Mainly, does the “couples tattoo curse” apply in this situation? Does this mean that they’re sure to “breakup” at some point, hate each other, and end up covering up the names with tattoos of broken hearts or something? We don’t know!

While this seems like a weird thing to do maybe this practice has been going on for a while and Thugger’s the first person man enough to admit it. For all we know LL Cool J’s walking around with “Canibus” tatted under the mic on his arm and 50 Cent has “Fat Joe” inked on his abs.

Which brings us to our next question, where are the names written? Should we even ask?

Sounds off on the comments and let us know your thoughts on Young Thug’s revelation.

