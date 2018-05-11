Rosario Dawson Posts Pics of Herself In Her “Birthday Suit” For Her Born Day

Rosario Dawson’s come a long way from her Kids days but if 40’s the new 20 then technically she’s 19-years-old and feeling like it. Yesterday the Luke Cage actress took to IG in celebration of her 39th birthday to show the world that while Black don’t crack, brown don’t… well, we don’t have anything to rhyme with that but she and Jennifer Lopez are still looking great so that brown skin gotta have something to do with it.

With a caption that read “Happy birthday suit to me… 39 & feelin’ fine…” Dawson posted a quick clip of herself showing lots of skin while covering her naughty places.

For an encore performance, the 2018 “teenager” posted another birthday suit pic with a vase of pink roses covering her nether region while she covers her breasts.

Reflections on not letting gravity bring me down… A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on May 9, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT

She’s not lying when she said “not letting gravity bring me down.” Everything seems to be in place like a MF.

Happy belated birthday to the New York queen. We’re wishing you many, many more.

