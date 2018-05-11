Watch: Amara La Negra Reveals How She’s Able To Remain True To Herself In An Insecure Industry

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Love & HipHop: Miami‘s Amara La Negra talks remaining true to her self in an insecure industry, new music and her perfect guy during interview with 92Q’s Persia Nicole.
