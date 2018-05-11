Watch Kent Jones Freestyle On A Mini Keyboard During Interview With Steff Skeemz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust | 05.11.18
Kent Jones talks being in the dark about the death of his cousin, the pressure to follow up “Don’t Mind,” his love for jazz and even freestyled on a mini piano during an exclusive interview with Steff Skeemz!

Press play…

Peep his latest music video for “caterpillar” featuring Eminem & King Green below!

