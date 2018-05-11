You’ll Never What Weird Throwback Food Jaden Smith Told Porkchop He Still Eats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Jaden Smith, who’s recently been going by his middle names Christopher Syre, is on tour, thriving with his Just Water brand and took some time out of his stop in Baltimore to tell Porkchop all about it.

In the interview up top, the two discuss building legacy, new music, style and baby food. Who knew Jaden Smith AND his dad still ate baby food? Jaden says he got it from Will Smith.

