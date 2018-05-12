Youngboy NBA & Birdman “Ride,” Stalley “Serpent’s Whisper” & More | Daily Visuals 5.11.18

Looks like Youngboy Never Broke Again and Birdman has a good working relationship.

Just a week after dropping “We Poppin” together, the two link up again for the visual to “Ride” and get lit and in a stylish apartment that has no furniture. Must’ve recorded this video in an open house somewhere and dipped before anyone noticed.

Back in The Land Stalley lamps on his lawn and tries to ignore temptation in a wet wife-beater for his clip to “Serpent’s Whisper.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nino Man featuring Vado, Belly featuring Nav, and more.

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN & BIRDMAN – “RIDE”

STALLEY – “SERPENT’S WHISPER”

NINO MAN FT. VADO – “HARLEM NIGHTS”

BELLY FT. NAV – “MAINTAIN”

EVIDENCE – “BAD PUBLICITY”

FENDI P FT. CURREN$Y – “DAYTONA & ROLLIES”

JUICE WRLD – “LUCID DREAMS”

DJ AFTERTHOUGHT FT. HI-REZ & PK DELAY – “LONG TIME”

CRAIG XEN FT. YUNG BANS – “KILLA”

WIFISFUNERAL FT. JAY CRITCH – “KNOTS”

VOCAB SLICK – “FLYING”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: