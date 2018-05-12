Young Dolph Gives Baristas $20K Onstage At Rolling Loud After Losing Jobs

Young Dolph‘s name was trending this morning on Twitter and for a good reason this time. The Memphis rapper gave a pair of baristas who were fired from a Duke University coffee shop for playing his music $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage in Miami on Friday.

Indy Week reports that employees, Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons, were let go from Joe Van Gogh’s Duke location after Vice President of Student Affairs Larry Moneta was angered at the pair playing Young Dolph’s “Get Paid” in the shop’s speaker via a Spotify account. The firing of Brown and Simmons kicked off a protest at the Joe Van Gogh location, prompting Duke University President Vincent E. Price and the coffee chain’s owner Robbie Roberts to apologize.

The apologies weren’t enough to keep Joe Van Gogh for breaking its ties with Duke over the firing as many in opposition felt that the school was far too harsh towards the baristas. However, things are looking up after Dolph invited them onstage and dropped the cash onstage and flipped the situation to the better.

On Twitter, Young Dolph’s big-hearted act garnered him heavy praise. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

Whoever that VP is, he don’t give a dam about nobody but his self… I guess he was trying to teach the students how to be selfish I guess……… smh🤦🏽‍♂️ 👎🏾 — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) May 9, 2018

Yo @YoungDolph flew the 2 people that got fired for playing his song at work down to Miami for @RollingLoud brought them out on stage and gave them 20k cash. Dolph is for the people!!! — §këwë§ (@exSkewesme) May 11, 2018

Two workers got fired for playing Young Dolph's music at a coffee shop at Duke. Dolph flew them out to Miami for Rolling Loud and gave them $20k.pic.twitter.com/1v5nIm17Zx — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 12, 2018

Young Dolph flew out the 2 students from Duke University who got fired for playing his music at work and gave them $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage 💯 pic.twitter.com/95f8sj3rAR — Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 12, 2018

