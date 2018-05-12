Young Dolph Gives Baristas $20K Onstage At Rolling Loud After Losing Jobs

Young Dolph‘s name was trending this morning on Twitter and for a good reason this time. The Memphis rapper gave a pair of baristas who were fired from a Duke University coffee shop for playing his music $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage in Miami on Friday.
Indy Week reports that employees, Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons, were let go from Joe Van Gogh’s Duke location after Vice President of Student Affairs Larry Moneta was angered at the pair playing Young Dolph’s “Get Paid” in the shop’s speaker via a Spotify account. The firing of Brown and Simmons kicked off a protest at the Joe Van Gogh location, prompting Duke University President Vincent E. Price and the coffee chain’s owner Robbie Roberts to apologize.
The apologies weren’t enough to keep Joe Van Gogh for breaking its ties with Duke over the firing as many in opposition felt that the school was far too harsh towards the baristas. However, things are looking up after Dolph invited them onstage and dropped the cash onstage and flipped the situation to the better.
On Twitter, Young Dolph’s big-hearted act garnered him heavy praise. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.
