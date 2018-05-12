She Definitely Regrets Licking That: When Getting Nasty Goes Too Far

Even if you call bae a snack, make sure they’re bathed and lotioned before putting random body parts in your mouth.

Well y’all always say y’all want a nasty nigga pic.twitter.com/q90G1njNHc — I aint no teacup poodle. (@LeKuroKami) May 11, 2018

Let this be a lesson about invading peoples’ private parts.

One woman caught her man napping and decided to record herself having some fun with his booty.

When she pulled his boxers down and licked his cheek she didn’t stop to make sure he’d washed his ass recently.

The look on her face when she realizes she just rubbed her tongue on a grown man’s dusty butt is priceless.

She wasn’t ready, and neither were we.

As @LeKuroKami pointed out, the young lady in the vid seems to have cuffed Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy.

She boo'd up Powdered Toast Man pic.twitter.com/7Ap35JpLm5 — Crazy, Classic, Trife (@notmadjustmean) May 11, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: