This is a very special day…an every year VH1 honors mom’s everywhere!

The VH1 “Dear Mama” special is an annual event! Diddy honored his mama Janice! Gabrielle Union was gorgeous hosting the event…and her beautiful mom was with her! Jhene Aiko and her adorable daughter sang a duet of “Sing to Me”!

Then Jessie J flexed her voacl abilities:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: