Happy Mother’s Day!!

Today is the day we honor Mom’s everywhere!!

If you waited until the last minute to figure out your plans…we’ve got you covered with some deals for the day!

WTOP posted an entire list of things to do with mom:

ALEXANDRIA MUSEUMS: Three museums in Alexandria are offering free admission for moms on Mother’s Day: Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum and the Friendship Firehouse Museum.

MAMMA MIA! SINGALONG SCREENING: The AMC Tysons Corner 16 is offering free tickets to a special Mamma Mia! Sing-Along movie screening on Mother’s Day, May 13. The movie starts at 10 a.m., and tickets will be handed out starting at 9 a.m., first-come, first-served.

Frozen treats

BASKIN ROBBINS: Take $3 off a $15 ice cream cake purchase with a coupon good through May 13.

TCBY: Moms get 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free on Mother’s Day.

Food and drinks

BURGER 21: Share a family photo or embarrassing pic for Mother’s Day and get a free shake at participating locations.

CORNER BAKERY: Buy any breakfast, lunch or dinner item, and get a second item of equal or lesser value free with this offer, May 10-14.

FOGO DE CHAO: Moms who dine at Fogo De Chao in D.C. or Tysons Corner on May 13 get a card good for a free meal on a future date.

HOOTERS: At participating locations on May 13, moms get a free entree from their Mother’s Day menu with the purchase of a drink.

IBOTTA: Download the Ibotta shopping app, open the “Restaurants and Bars” category, and tap the “Mimosas for Moms” reward to get a free mimosa at a local restaurant or bar on May 13.

LONG JOHN SILVER’S: Redeem a coupon at participating locations for buy one, get one free variety platters, May 7-13.

MEDIEVAL TIMES: For shows May 1-13, buy one full-priced adult ticket and mom’s ticket is free with code MOM18.

RI RA GEORGETOWN: Make a reservation for a party of four or more before May 12 for Mother’s Day brunch, and mom gets a free entree.

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE: Moms who enjoy a meal on May 12 or May 13 at participating locations will get a free $25 dining card good toward dinner on another day.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: