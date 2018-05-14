Drake & Migos Headline Two D.C. Dates For The “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” Tour

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/P495NMynsn — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

Drake is really trying to own 2018, huh?

Today platinum selling artist Drake announced the ‘Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.’ Drake will be joined by special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos on a North American run throughout this summer and fall. Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, Vancouver, and many more. The tour announcement follows the release of Drake’s hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.

Drake and Migos will have two dates in D.C., performing September 12th & 13th

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 15 at 10am through Thursday, May 17 at 10pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

