D.L. Hughley Explains Why He Choose Philadelphia For His Netflix Special

Features
RNBPhilly.Com | 05.14.18
Before heading to the theater for his Netflix comedy special “Contrarian” D.L. caught up with 100.3 WRNB to discuss why he chose Philadelphia, if he still gets nervous before shows, and how he thinks the crowd will react!Listen to the D.L. Hughley Show on 100.3 WRNB, Monday-Friday starting at 3pm!

 

