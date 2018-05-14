Big Tymers “Designer Caskets,” Styles P “Heat Of The Night” & More | Daily Visuals 5.14.18

A few weeks ago Birdman surprised everyone when he linked back up with Mannie Fresh to bring back the Big Tymers and now we have their first video together in a hot minute.

In their visual to “Designer Caskets” Birdman and Mannie use a theme inspired by A&E’s The First 48 and find themselves turning up on the streets of N’awlins while a pair of detectives try to track down a lead in a homicide case.

Back in New York Styles P seems ready to become a person of interest in The First 48 himself as The Ghost haunts the night in his clip to “Heat Of The Night.” Y’all don’t want no smoke with The Ghost. Might wanna smoke with The Ghost cause he seems like a cool cat but that’s about it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Daz Dillinger, Fetty Wap, and more.

BIG TYMERS – “DESIGNER CASKETS”

STYLES P – “HEAT OF THE NIGHT”

DAZ DILLINGER – “NO ONE DUZ IT BETTER”

FETTY WAP – “SURFBOARD”

IMAN FT. TEYANA TAYLOR – “LOVE HER”

RUSS – “CHERRY HILL”

STARBOYWILLZ – “ALL ON ME”

FENDI P FT. CURREN$Y – “DAYTONS & ROLLIES”

AUSTIN POE – “COLD OUT”

TEAM SALUT, BIG TOBZ & DEEFUNDO – “BUSS IT UP”

NICK GRANT FT. STACY BARTHE – “BLACK WOMAN”

CITY GIRLS – “I’LL TAKE YOUR MAN”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: