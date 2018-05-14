WATCH: Mass. Goons Put The Beats To Jim Jones’ Crew [VIDEO]

Jim Jones had lady luck on his side last week when he avoided catching an unholy fade. Some members of his crew weren’t so fortunate.

The Harlem native skipped out on a performance in Massachusetts recently and was met with beef outside the venue. In a very shaky video Capo is seen taking photos outside of his SUV with fans before noticing drama brewing off-screen. TMZ reports that he had just left Club Zone in Springfield, MA.

Out of nowhere, a voice is trying to quell tension in Spanish and seconds later the melee happens. An unidentified male is hooked off on and then about 10 men are seen chasing some guys that eventually get the beats. One unfortunate fellow gets stomped out by the mob and another, who is originally pulling Jim back, gets leaned back with a mean right hook at the 1:01 mark. Ouch.

Jones seemed to be left untouched. Footage of the brawl below.

Via Bossip

Photo: WENN.com

