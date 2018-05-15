Tony Lewis, Jr Announces “Native, I’m From Here” Photoshoot

Community leader and activist Tony Lewis Jr announced the “Native, I’m From Here” photoshoot after Washingtonian promoted their “I Am Not A Tourist” campaign. Not one person of color was on the since-deleted Instagram post and it left many including Lewis angry about the lack of color in the campaign.

Caption: The @washingtonianmag deleted the post but the damage is done. We will provide a counter narrative that there are still folks who were born, raised and educated in this city still here. We will provide a counter image that not every person living in this city is a white millennial . Meet me + @thespicesuite at The Old Florida Avenue Market (now Union Market) at 10:30am in all black. Rain or shine. Some of us will wear our Native t shirts from @onustees … No more conceding to these false campaigns. It is not ok ! Feel free to share and repost.

This isn’t anti nobody , this is about the fact that those born here get disregarded and disrespected at every turn and we need our voices heard , we need our existence acknowledged . We are talking about erasure . We have continued to be inclusive and meet people half way while we continue to be ignored and bullied in our homeland . Natives are Black , White , Latino , and Asian …. I EXPECT ALL OF US TO SHOW UP TO REPRESENT OUR CITY. If you support that, by all means show up .

#DCorNothing

In an Instagram post, Catherine Merrill Williams, CEO and President of the Washingtonian apologized:

A statement from our CEO and president.

