Who The Heck Is Sexton?! [Exclusive Interview]

You’ve most likely heard her on T.K. Kravitz hit “Space” last year..or maybe you heard her new single “Flexton.” Regardless, it’s time to get to know this Australian queen who is ready to shake up the game.

Sexton was born and raised in Australia, made her way to the U.S. when she decided to take this music thing to a new level. Since then she has signed to 300 Ent., been in and out of Detroit, working with some of our favorite producers, hitting up big festivals like Coachella and much more.

In a one-on-one interview with Ace West, they discuss the difficulties of coming to America to pursue their dreams, how Beyoncé inspires us all, fashion icons, and a lot more. Get to know Sexton a little bit better by checking out the interview below.

