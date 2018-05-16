Charm City Spotlight: Here’s Why Carroll County Holds A Special Place In Da Kid Emm’s Heart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Da Kid Emm has lived all over Maryland, but reps Carroll County and for good reasons. Not only does he now reside there, but they’ve embraced him as their own. From showcases locally and beyond, to sharing his wisdom with kids and being open to his newfound responsibilities as a motivational artist, the DMV rapper sits down in Baltimore’s Charm City Spotlight hot seat to discuss the journey. Press play!
You can find Da Kid Emm’s music everywhere music is housed digitally! Peep his latest video, “Here 4 Now,” below:
