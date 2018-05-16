The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore City Police Commissioner DeSousa Resigns

James Johnson
Leave a comment
Melbourne Police

Source: Nigel Killeen / Getty

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has decided to resign. The commissioner of just four months resigned Tuesday morning as he battles federal charges of willfully not filing his taxes for three years.

Federal prosecutors have also issued grand jury subpoenas to the Baltimore Police Department and the city’s Finance Department.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now