Baltimore City Police Commissioner DeSousa Resigns

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has decided to resign. The commissioner of just four months resigned Tuesday morning as he battles federal charges of willfully not filing his taxes for three years.
Federal prosecutors have also issued grand jury subpoenas to the Baltimore Police Department and the city’s Finance Department.
Source: Fox Baltimore
