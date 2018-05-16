Radio One Exclusives
What Is Happening In This Recording – “Yanny” Or “Laurel”????

What is happening?!

Justin Thomas - Online Editor
Leave a comment

At first I thought this was a trick, or another stupid video to make you click and think something is suppose to happen – and never does, but after a few listens and an hour break, this whole “Yanny” vs “Laurel” debate is very real.

Social media is going back in forth to what they hear, and according to Buzzfeed, there is a SCIENTIFIC reasoning as to why people are hearing two diffrent versions, either “Yanny” or “Laurel”.

Some people modulated the bass levels in the recording to investigate.

The “Yanny” bit is in a higher and more nasal pitch, whereas “Laurel” is in a bass register.

 

Take our poll below and tell us what you hear! DJ AMIR took the test, watch the video to see his answer!

 

