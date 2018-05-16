Wale Announces New Deal With Warner Bros. Records

Wale is no longer a free agent.

The DMV’s own announced that he has signed with Warner Bros. Records. In a statement to Complex Magazine, Wale spoke on the move, saying “I felt their passion, commitment, and enthusiasm from day one. They believed in my vision wholeheartedly, and I am ready to show and prove.” The new deal, he added, will help him showcase both his artistry and “entrepreneurial spirit.”

Looks like this is more than an artist deal for Folarin. He also spoke to DJ Booth saying “I’m finally an executive. A real exec. Watch it all unfold. Once I get myself settled in I’m changing the industry the way I see fit and working vigorously to create, sign and promote DOPE SHIT.”

Can’t wait to see what unfolds for Wale. Look for the new album later this year.

