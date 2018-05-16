Lil Xan Salutes Soundcloud Rappers, Talks ‘Total Xanarchy’ & More

Lil Xan may be one of the most polarizing young rappers out today and depending on which side one stands on, his career arc and success is either a joy or a mightly curiosity. Through acclaim and controversy, the 21-year-old California star maintains an air of humility and promises he’s by no means done with creating soundscapes for his generation.

The rapper born Diego Leanos sat down with Fuse First to talk about his new album, Total Xanarchy, and covered other topics as well. This is the second time in weeks Xan and the outlet connected but the focus was clearly on his next moves and his ability to rock with the likes of Diplo on the track “Color Blind.”

Xan’s success came via YouTube and Soundcloud and views himself as one of the many young artists who use social media platforms to forge a new way to consume music and break artists. He added that he’s heading back to Los Angeles to record new music and already plotting visions for his next two to three projects. What didn’t get covered in the quick chat was his critique of the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur but he’s since walked back those comments.

Check out Lil Xan’s interview with Fuse First below.

Photo: Getty

