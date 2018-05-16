Mayor Pugh Promises Better Vetting Of Police Chief

With the resignation of our last Police Chief here in Baltimore, Mayor Pugh is getting the question, “Who will replace him”? After being charged with federal tax charges, our former Top Cop, Darryle De Sousa resigned yesterday. Today during her Press conference, she made the first official comments regarding the former Police Chiefs’s exit when questioned.

“I think he made a decision in his best interest,” Pugh said.

“I absolutely had faith in his ability to run the Police Department. I have no control over anybody’s personal life or finances.”

The search for a new Police Commissioner begins and Push says that thorough search will be done nationally and within the Police Department.

Baltimore City Solicitor, Andre Davis, was at the conference today and said that “tougher vetting” will be done for the candidates.

“We are going to be documenting it better, asking focused questions, invasive questions, questions that perhaps were not asked for.”

When questioned who did/does the vetting for the Commisioner , Davis replied, “The mayor’s senior staff does the vetting.

