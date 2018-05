The Migos rapper wrecked his green Dodge Challenger late last night in his hometown of Atlanta.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has already been released.

He is expected to fully recover just fine.

Of course, sources say his fiance Cardi B rushed to be by his side after getting the news.

TMZ has a photo of the Dodge Challenger here. It’s banged up pretty bad.

