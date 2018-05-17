Black Teen Allegedly Escapes White Supremacist Captors In Houston

Parents of Black children across Houston, Texas are no doubt struck with fear after the story of Zavion Parker went public earlier this week. Zavion Parker was allegedly abducted by a group of white supremacists and escaped on foot as the suspects reportedly went to load their firearms.

According to a report from Houston outlet ABC13.com, Parker’s mother, Michelle Lee, said she alerted authorities Monday (May 14) after her son didn’t return home from school.

Parker said a group of white teenagers forced him into a vehicle with flames striped on the side with an older white man driver. The teens allegedly took Parker’s jacket, phone, and keys, using the device to text messages to Parker’s mother allegedly saying they were going to “kill him.”

ABC13.com writes:

Parker told Eyewitness News when the group went into another room to load an alleged gun, he ran as fast as he could.

A witness, Camecia Carmouche, was driving down Wayside near the Northeast YMCA when she spotted the teen running with a torn shirt and no shoes.

Carmouche immediately called police.

HPD says the suspected driver is described as a white man, heavy built, with straight orange hair and a racial tattoo on his arm.

Houston police are investigating the claim and are on the lookout for the five teen boys.

HPD is investigating reports that 13 y/o Zavion Parker was snatched on his way home from school in East Houston. He’s ok and back with his family — but was found with a torn shirt and no shoes. He says one of the suspects had a tattoo of a racial slur. pic.twitter.com/2Aw40ubAjN — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 15, 2018

