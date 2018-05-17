Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal Wedding Watch Party

News & Gossip
Ready to temporarily set your personal feelings on the long-lasting effects of colonial imperialism aside to celebrate for the weekend?  So are we! We’ve rounded up a list of everything you need to gather a group of your girlfriends to watch Meghan Markle become an official member of the British royal family this Saturday!

Decor

Welcome everyone from your fellow honorary bridesmaids to people that just wanna hang and drink with a fun sign featuring the couple’s initials. Try picking up some chalkboard contact paper, or a mini blackboard sign and sticking it to your front door or entryway. Don’t worry about your handwriting here…it’s the thought that counts!Framed blackboard placard sign Flowers are beautiful. They’re also expensive. Ease into the aesthetic of jolly ‘ol England without breaking the bank by heading to your local florist or supermarket for some eucalyptus. They’ll give your place a fresh garden feel and last for days after the last partygoer has headed home. Distribute them strategically throughout around the party are the same way you would mistletoe.

Flower arranged in a glass bowl on stoolYou can even place a few springs in an ice tray to have ornamental ice cubes to use to garnish the champagne bucket.

Directly Above View Of Pink Napkins With Striped Straws On TableMake sure to display your decorative napkins on surfaces throughout the room but stash neutral ones near the food and drink so that any spill can be dealt with without ruining the look of the party.

Drinks

Put together a mimosa bar by assembling clear carafes of mixers on a table. Having at least three juice options (for example orange, pineapple, and pomegranate) is a great way to ensure that everyone gets something they love. Label the juices with decorative package tags.  

MimosasIt’s also always great to have a non-alcoholic option on deck for those who want to interact without imbibing (like tea or elderflower lemonade). Slip a tuft of cotton candy into your champagne before raising a glass to the happy couple for a Pinterest perfect moment. Home Goods, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx usually have affordable cotton candy bins near the cash register.

Snacks

GettyImages-121799791.jpgKeep things simple with a packaged scone mix and some homemade cucumber sandwiches. Get an affordable cupcake tower to display them on.

Head to your local Trader Joe’s. They have great pre-made snacks and things you can just pop in the oven. Their Beef Tenderloin Wraps are like mini beef wellington’s and perfect for the British occasion.

Souvenirs

No matter how small or silly the occasion guests always appreciate a little send off. Send your friends on their way with a token of your affection. You can choose anything for this but costume tiaras and ring pops strike the right tone at the right price.

Share your wedding watch party with us by tagging us @HelloBeautiful!

