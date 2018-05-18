Little Bacon Bear
Home > Little Bacon Bear

College Prep Workshop For High School Student’s In The DMV

Leave a comment

Join Impact DMV for a college prep workshop!

Date: May 20th
Time: 1pm to 3:30pm
Address: 8501 Jericho Dr.
Landover, MD 20785

IMPACTdmv, Inc. is a Prince George’s County-based nonprofit. This workshop is focused on students in grades 9-12. Both parents and students are invited to join Impact for a workshop covering everything from the college application process to insight on how to be a prosperous college student.

Students will participate in various activities including:

  • an interactive Q&A panel with local college graduates
  • a networking session with college coaches
  • informative presentations

There will be free light refreshments, games, and prizes. 2019 graduates can receive funding for all college application fees.

https://www.instagram.com/impactdmv/

Any questions or concerns?

Armani McMillan, Executive Director
info@impactdmv.org
301.395.3424

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close