College Prep Workshop For High School Student’s In The DMV

Join Impact DMV for a college prep workshop!
Date: May 20th
Time: 1pm to 3:30pm
Address: 8501 Jericho Dr.
Landover, MD 20785
IMPACTdmv, Inc. is a Prince George’s County-based nonprofit. This workshop is focused on students in grades 9-12. Both parents and students are invited to join Impact for a workshop covering everything from the college application process to insight on how to be a prosperous college student.
Students will participate in various activities including:
- an interactive Q&A panel with local college graduates
- a networking session with college coaches
- informative presentations
There will be free light refreshments, games, and prizes. 2019 graduates can receive funding for all college application fees.
https://www.instagram.com/impactdmv/
Any questions or concerns?
Armani McMillan, Executive Director
info@impactdmv.org
301.395.3424