College Prep Workshop For High School Student’s In The DMV

Join Impact DMV for a college prep workshop!

Date: May 20th

Time: 1pm to 3:30pm

Address: 8501 Jericho Dr.

Landover, MD 20785

IMPACTdmv, Inc. is a Prince George’s County-based nonprofit. This workshop is focused on students in grades 9-12. Both parents and students are invited to join Impact for a workshop covering everything from the college application process to insight on how to be a prosperous college student.

Students will participate in various activities including:

an interactive Q&A panel with local college graduates

a networking session with college coaches

informative presentations

There will be free light refreshments, games, and prizes. 2019 graduates can receive funding for all college application fees.

https://www.instagram.com/impactdmv/

Any questions or concerns?

Armani McMillan, Executive Director

info@impactdmv.org

301.395.3424

