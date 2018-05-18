8 To 10 Reported Dead Following School Shooting At Santa Fe High School

UPDATE (11:15 AM CST) According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, at least eight to ten people have been confirmed dead. One suspect, a 17-year-old student from the school is in custody and another is detained. The exact number of those injured is currently unknown. Officers as well as a bomb squad have been investigating a mobile home two miles away from the school for potential explosives.

#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

“There were people crying and screaming everywhere,” one student said. “There were parents crying because they didn’t know where their kids were.”

Gunfire was first reported at about 7:40 a.m. on Friday.

ORIGINAL POST: Authorities on site at Santa Fe High School in Dickinson ISD have confirmed that at least eight people were shot and killed following a school shooting. The suspect, a student who has not been identified, is currently in custody according to assistant principal Cris Richardson.

Another potential suspect has been detained and an officer was wounded in the shooting.

Students were evacuated from the high school and taken to Alamo Gym, located on Hwy 6.

The suspect has told authorities that he planted explosives in the building, which prompted the bomb squad to investigate the scene.

This is the third school shooting in the past seven days and the 22nd in the United States since the beginning of the year.

The entire school district is on lockdown, district officials said.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org. We’ll update this story as it develops.

