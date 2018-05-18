In (Black) Royal Wedding News: Meghan Markle’s Mom May Break A 133 Year-Old Tradition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t the only stars of the upcoming Royal Wedding — Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland is also a trending topic regarding the nuptials.

Earlier this week, the soon-to-be-bride’s father, told TMZ that he would not be able to attend her wedding due to health concerns. We’re sure the whole “one of few Black princesses and her dad didn’t show up to the wedding” thing is not what Meghan was going for — but ish happens.

Now there’s talk that her mom, Doria, may step up to the plate to assist her down the aisle. That hasn’t happened since 1885 when Queen Victoria walked two of her daughters down the aisle.

Doria Ragland is slaying her royal duties already and the I do’s haven’t even happened yet. You can tell by every photo that the Yoga Instructor takes that she may look sweet — but she means business. Namaste.

We ain’t mad at you, Ms. Ragland. Live your best, royal life.

