LMAO: Fashion Nova Clapping Back At 50 Cent On Instagram Is JOKES

The Nova Babes got jokes.

50 Cent picked a fight with the wrong ones this time. We all know the famed rapper loves to joke and roast his peers, but he wasn’t ready for what would happen when he came for Harlem and Fashion Nova on Thursday night. Showing off a fancy jacket “on these hoes,” 50 ended his confrontational caption with “You Harlem Fashion Nova ass n*ggas…get the strap.”

Fashion Nova clapped back hard though.

After the Nova Babes left 50’s comments in shambles, one IG user wrote, “Oh my god he 25cent now” while another said “Fashion nova is not for play play.” It looks like you better watch who you picking on, Fiddy—the Nova Babes are off limits.

LMAO: Fashion Nova Clapping Back At 50 Cent On Instagram Is JOKES was originally published on globalgrind.com

