*do not* go sit in the sun for 2+ hours wearing ripped jeans…..i learned my lesson today pic.twitter.com/FtHMNdjDWo — tay (@taylerrcoxx) May 14, 2018

Ouch! Folks have been hitting Twitter with photos of their weird sunburn after deciding to wear ripped jeans in hot weather with no UV protection. It seems like it might be a wypipo problem, but we’d advise everyone to slap some sunscreen on when it heats up outside. Hit the flip for more proof you can never be too careful…SPF is a must.

Why Ripped Jeans Aren’t The Best Idea When It’s Hot Out was originally published on globalgrind.com

