Spot The Differences: The First Time Beyonce Performed ‘Crazy In Love’ Vs. The Last Time

It’s been 15 years since Beyonce dropped her first solo song, “Crazy In Love”, and so much has changed for the Queen since then — yet not much at all.

The first time Bey perfromed the hit record was at the 2003 BET Awards. But since it’s nearly impossible to find that footage, check out the second time she performed Crazy In Love, at the 2003 MTV Awards.

Fast forward to 2011, when she performed the song at Glastonbury and switched it up by making “funky”:

By the time she performed CIL at Coachella, er Beychella — Bey had mastered every single step in the dance sequence.

Besides the fact that we know she’s a wife and mom of three now, can you spot any major differences from the first time Bey showed us Crazy In Love on stage to the most recent time?

