Anderson .Paak Paints The Town Red With His ATM In His Comedic Clip To “Bubblin” [VIDEO]

While fans patiently wait for Anderson .Paak‘s next album, he’s giving everyone a little something to talk about with his latest video.

In his new visual for “Bubblin,” AP lives the dream when he stumbles upon an ATM that won’t stop making it rain on the street and continuously throws out money like it grows on trees (does that count against .Paak’s bank account?). But instead of pocketing everything like 99% of the population would, Anderson decides to spread the wealth and lines the pockets of any and everyone he comes across while treating himself like a king for a day.

Furs, zebras, women – it’s all attainable when you have a generous ATM to accompany you in life.

Check out the clip to “Bubblin’” below and enjoy life for a minute.

