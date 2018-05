Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly High School Shooting In Santa Fe, Texas

UPDATED: 3:22 p.m. EDT — Details about the types of weapons the gunman used in Friday’s high school shooting in Texas have been revealed. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who killed at least nine people at Santa Fe High School, was armed with two guns that he took from his father, according to a tweet from Newsweek reporter Juliana Rose Pignataro.

NEW Gov. Greg Abbott on Santa Fe HS Shooting: Suspect used two weapons, shotgun & 38 revolver, taken from his father. Unclear whether father knew son had them in his posession. — Juliana Pignataro (@julie_pignataro) May 18, 2018

Pagourtzis, 17, also reportedly had explosives at the time of the shooting, though it was not clear if he detonated them.

Search warrants were issued for two homes suspected to be related to Pagourtzis’ shooting rampage, Newsweek reported.

"We need to do more than just pray for the victims and the families. It's time, in Texas, that we take action, to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of the state of Texas." – Gov. Greg Abbott after Santa Fe HS shooting #guncontrol — Juliana Pignataro (@julie_pignataro) May 18, 2018

UPDATED: 2:24 p.m. EDT — The gunman who shot and killed at least nine people at a Texas high school on Friday has been identified, according to reports. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School, where the shooting took place, was arrested by local police shortly after the massacre, the Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Law enforcement official identifies person in custody in Texas school shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2018

BuzzFeed News found a social media account belonging to Pagourtzis, including a post that featured a photo of a t-shirt with lettering that read “Born To Kill.” Another social media post included a picture of weapons, including a gun and a knife.

Aside from the deaths, at least 12 others were injured.

UPDATED: 12:42 p.m. EDT — The number of people who died in a school shooting in Texas on Friday has risen. At least 10 people were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, an increase of two fatalities from an initial report from the Houston Chronicle. At least 12 others were injured. It was unclear how many of the victims were students.

In addition to the shooting, the gunman, who was taken into custody, reportedly had multiple automatic guns as well as explosives.

“Evidently this guy threw pipe bombs all in there,” a law enforcement official who requested anonymity told the Chronicle. “We don’t know if any of them went off.

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever… pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Original story:

At least eight people were killed in a high school shooting in Texas on Friday morning, according to reports. The shooter, who was identified as a student at Santa Fe High School in suburban Houston, was taken into custody and arrested on the scene, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Santa Fe High School student tells CNN shooting happened after what seemed like a fire drill: "It was just a normal like class day…. then we all start hearing gunshots. And then everybody starts running." pic.twitter.com/wRNbUryZPR — Brian Ries (@moneyries) May 18, 2018

People who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to nearby hospitals, according to a live TV report on ABC. A police officer was also reportedly injured, though the circumstances surrounding that report were not immediately available.

It was unclear how many other people were injured, but the death toll could continue to grow.

So much respect for this guy. He went off on this one white dude went to the Santa Fe high school crime scene wearing a MAGA hat, carrying an American flag, and having a pistol on him pic.twitter.com/pYFvBHo5Xa — amber💫 (@ambercduran) May 18, 2018

The gunman reportedly used a shotgun for the shooting rampage, which suggested that an automatic weapon was not used. In Texas, it is legal for anyone who is 18 years old to own a shotgun. The gunman’s age was not immediately disclosed.

After a bit of a respite from mass shootings in America, the country woke up to another public shooting early Friday morning at the president’s golf resort in Florida. In that instance, a gunman shot up the lobby but didn’t hurt anyone before police responded and arrested him.

Watch: multiple law enforcement agencies heading south on Gulf Freeway with strobes on, presumably en route to Santa Fe High School for reported active shooter situation #khou11 pic.twitter.com/heMnutaOJ7 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 18, 2018

Just a few hours later, the active shooting would break out in Santa Fe, Texas, around 7:45 a.m. local time.

Friday’s school shooting came just more than three months after a gunman started shooting at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people in February. It was the 23rd school shooting of the year, according to ABC News.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

SEE ALSO:

‘Sickness Infected The Country:’ Watch Don Lemon Decry Gun Violence After Florida Shooting

The Florida School Shooter Is A Racist Terrorist, So Why Won’t Police Call Him That?

Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly High School Shooting In Santa Fe, Texas was originally published on newsone.com