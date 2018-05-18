Ellen always brings the positive energy on her show, and her right-hand DJ (and acclaimed dancer) tWitch definitely helps with the party.

While Ellen is usually the one surprising viewers with money or giveaways, in a recent episode, tWitch was the one doing the surprising.

A high school student wanted his idol to teach him some dance moves for prom and tWitch was happy to oblige. Check out the heartwarming moment and their routine below!

Moves To Remember: Ellen & tWitch Give One Prom Goer The Surprise Of His Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

