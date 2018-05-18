SZA And Donald Glover Give Us Major Erykah & André Vibes In Her New Video For ‘Garden’

SZA is still dropping videos from her debut album CTRL, and she finally gave us visuals for the fan favorite track, “Garden”.

The sultry video stars Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, which now makes sense why SZA was in his video for “This Is America.”

“Garden” also shows a serene and royal moment between SZA and her mom (which we loved) — but it was her passionate, lustful scenes with Glover in the luscious garden that actually stole the show.

It kind of gives the same vibes as Erykah Badu‘s classic video “Other Side Of The Game” with André 3000 playing her woke, beautiful Black, love interest.

Cheers to Black Love. Cheers to SZA. And thank god for Donald Glover.

