A$AP Bari Arrested for Sexual Assault in London

A$AP Bari has to answer for his alleged crime. Today (May 18), the A$AP Mob founder was arrested in London during a layover over a sexual assault charge.

Back in July 2017, a video clip of A$AP Bari assaulting a woman in a hotel room went viral. In the clip he is seen demanding sex from the woman, saying “You f*cked my assistant, now you are going to f*ck me.” In the video he is also seen removing the sheet under which the naked woman was cowering.

After the video was taken down, A$AP Bari initially said the video had been doctored before admitting that it was indeed him in the footage. He apologized and insisted he and the woman in question had worked things out, and were still friends.

However, by late 2017 the victim, going by Jane Due, sued Bari for sexual assault. The authorities in London reportedly made Bari aware that they wanted to talk to him about the case.

Fast forward to Tuesday (May 15) and Bari got picked up during a layover in London. TMZ reports that the VLONE founder was arrested at Heathrow Airport. Despite bailing out, his passport was confiscated, so he can’t leave town.

