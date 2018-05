Queen Khia got married this weekend in Mexico and she shared some exclusive moments with her Instagram followers.

Rapper Khia got married this week in Mexico. Congrats 💐 pic.twitter.com/GhmvcP7kwt — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 19, 2018

As @_CoDiddy wrote on Twitter, this is this weekend’s “REAL royal wedding.”

The REAL Royal Wedding! Congrats Queen!! RT @KarenCivil: Rapper Khia got married this week in Mexico. Congrats 💐 pic.twitter.com/6dmbQVlUv7 — Chocolate Girl 6 (@_CoDiddy) May 19, 2018

Keep flipping for more photos and videos from paradise.

Congrats Queen! Khia And New Hubby Got Married In México was originally published on globalgrind.com

