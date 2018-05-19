Top Dawg Entertainment Tease Unreleased Tracks Via Spotify Playlist

Top Dawg Entertainment is clearly the hottest Hip-Hop label around today, boasting a star-studded roster helmed by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul with SZA, SiR, Isiah Rashad, and Lance Skiiwalker making up its ranks. TDE President Punch says there’s new unreleased heat coming soon for fans via the label’s Spotify playlist channel.

A quick look at the playlist now features already released projects from the label, but Punch says new music is on the way. In a tweet Thursday, Punch alerted fans to stay tuned to the playlist as the label shares the vaulted tracks to the public.

So far, nothing new has appeared on the page but that isn’t slowing the anticipation at any rate.

Y’all Want To Know Where To Find Unreleased TDE Tracks?? 🤔🤔 — TOP DAWG ENT (@TopDawgEnt) May 17, 2018

